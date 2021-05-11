Breakthrough

Why do I have to be here?

To sit and think about the pain that follows the scent of dark chocolate?

To prove my glory to the masses

Yelling from the mountain top that I am worthy

Will this reminder ever stop?

I try to hide my face in the clouds, but I hear those marching feet in the depths of my soul

They tell me that I am a slave

That Langston’s words were mere blindless hope

Is this seat at the table what he was describing?

Have we even left the kitchen?

Mouth fixed

Eyes blinded by the stories told

Is there a such thing as breaking free?

This large weight that hovers on the back of me.

Would they see me differently if I choose to leave this place be?

To fly among the birds and flow like the sea

How can anybody hold on for thing long?

I am too tired

Too weak to crawl this ever-evolving race of defeat

I yell out to God “Let me Be, Prepare a place for me where things aint this beat”

To be black is to be tough

Is to hold on to too much

Eyes closed; Deep breathe

She fells sound asleep to the gospel song her mom played for her when she was just a wee

Peace subsides, patience awaits her when rises

The sun gleaming from her bedroom window beaming on her face

God has given her another day

To live. To be. To cast her cares on the one who painted her hickory sweet.

Sweet like the pie made on holidays or like the sounds of Anita Baker on cleaning day

She realizes she was made with a purpose

That her Creator made her for His glory.

Dark skin, dreadful history may be apart of her makeup, but will never be the end for her story.