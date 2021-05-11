A noun I have a complicated relationship with

It itched my back when I needed saving

Only to find out the saving I needed was from it

It has brought me to a place where I am today

Grown

But it will also expose my darkest secrets

the ones I don’t share so easily

at all

It creeps on me when I am laying on my bed

Touching my leg, my stomach, my chest

I feel… A sensation that I am trynna to shake.

I shouldn’t feel like this.

14 years of age with the body conscious of a 40-year-old

If her mother knew…

But what I needed was a hand that knew no

knowledge of the pains that secrets give birth to

role models that a young child should look up; whose

feelings of pleasure that were let loose

If her mother knew, what she was dealing with

Maybe she would have said something sooner

Directed her path along a road that was purer

Somewhere she could truly be free

But now she stuck with a laying of a hand

On her thigh, her naval, her breast.

Language sounds so beautiful isn’t it?

But how would it sound if I said it the way I remember it. It was my pussy, my titties, my sex. The only thing that I knew and I wanted was what’s next. Was that too much for you to handle? Well me too…

Now I’m stuck in the in between

I

and

Her

We have a complicated relationship

Sometimes I love her

don’t know her

Sometimes her back itch

and others it don’t

It all depends on what noun I stroke

sometimes.