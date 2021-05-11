A noun I have a complicated relationship with
It itched my back when I needed saving
Only to find out the saving I needed was from it
It has brought me to a place where I am today
Grown
But it will also expose my darkest secrets
the ones I don’t share so easily
at all
It creeps on me when I am laying on my bed
Touching my leg, my stomach, my chest
I feel… A sensation that I am trynna to shake.
I shouldn’t feel like this.
14 years of age with the body conscious of a 40-year-old
If her mother knew…
But what I needed was a hand that knew no
knowledge of the pains that secrets give birth to
role models that a young child should look up; whose
feelings of pleasure that were let loose
If her mother knew, what she was dealing with
Maybe she would have said something sooner
Directed her path along a road that was purer
Somewhere she could truly be free
But now she stuck with a laying of a hand
On her thigh, her naval, her breast.
Language sounds so beautiful isn’t it?
But how would it sound if I said it the way I remember it. It was my pussy, my titties, my sex. The only thing that I knew and I wanted was what’s next. Was that too much for you to handle? Well me too…
Now I’m stuck in the in between
I
and
Her
We have a complicated relationship
Sometimes I love her
don’t know her
Sometimes her back itch
and others it don’t
It all depends on what noun I stroke
sometimes.