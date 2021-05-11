(2nd iteration of Ode to my Alma Mawrtyr)

Anassa Kata,

Wind rushing past my face, glazing my scalp

Air filling the depts of my lungs increasing my insulin levels

Overlooking the campus’s field stuffed with busy bees and vibrant flowers

Today is the day we graduate

Remembering our time over these past four years has felt much like a dream

The reality of us walking across this stage has never been an image of mine

Until now

I have to be honest and say that my days

Did not always end in Flowers

Or Oreo Cream Pie from Hafner Dining Hall

The truth is I used to think I did not belong here

In a place where I rarely saw anyone who reflected

My dark brown skin and kinky hair

I found myself asking if I made the right decision

If the money was worth it

And when would I fit in, calling this place my home

It has been clear in these past four years,

Especially this last one that the sun does not always shine, but yet

we still felt the humidity of it

Radiating on our back reminding us that our future is still yet to be attained

Pushing us to continue the path that our previous Mawtrys started

and to leave a foundation well enough for those after us to continue to pave

One thing that we can say

Is that we made it

We made it through the stress of midterms and finals

Through the weird but yet comforting evening of Lantern Night

Standing in the center

On my beloved soon to be alma mater

I thank you for the beauty and pain

For the four years that pushed me to grow

And while it was not in the best conditions

It was well needed

I can say that I am now full

Of the hope that continues to dwell on this campus

Of love and laughter that May Day brought me

You did well, you did well

You allowed me to see a side of myself that I never knew existed

And taste the savories of your seasons

And now it’s time to prepare myself for summer.

Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr.