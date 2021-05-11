(2nd iteration of Ode to my Alma Mawrtyr)
Anassa Kata,
Wind rushing past my face, glazing my scalp
Air filling the depts of my lungs increasing my insulin levels
Overlooking the campus’s field stuffed with busy bees and vibrant flowers
Today is the day we graduate
Remembering our time over these past four years has felt much like a dream
The reality of us walking across this stage has never been an image of mine
Until now
I have to be honest and say that my days
Did not always end in Flowers
Or Oreo Cream Pie from Hafner Dining Hall
The truth is I used to think I did not belong here
In a place where I rarely saw anyone who reflected
My dark brown skin and kinky hair
I found myself asking if I made the right decision
If the money was worth it
And when would I fit in, calling this place my home
It has been clear in these past four years,
Especially this last one that the sun does not always shine, but yet
we still felt the humidity of it
Radiating on our back reminding us that our future is still yet to be attained
Pushing us to continue the path that our previous Mawtrys started
and to leave a foundation well enough for those after us to continue to pave
One thing that we can say
Is that we made it
We made it through the stress of midterms and finals
Through the weird but yet comforting evening of Lantern Night
Standing in the center
On my beloved soon to be alma mater
I thank you for the beauty and pain
For the four years that pushed me to grow
And while it was not in the best conditions
It was well needed
I can say that I am now full
Of the hope that continues to dwell on this campus
Of love and laughter that May Day brought me
You did well, you did well
You allowed me to see a side of myself that I never knew existed
And taste the savories of your seasons
And now it’s time to prepare myself for summer.
Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr.