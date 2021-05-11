Ode to My Alma Mawrtyr

Anasa Kata,
Wind rushing past my face glazing my scalp
Air filling the depts of my lungs increasing my insulin levels
Overlooking the campus’s field stuffed with busy bees and vibrant flowers
Remembering my time over these past four years has felt much like a sweet dream
With a serving of Oreo cream pie to enhance my sensory
Even on days where the sun did not always shine I felt the humidity of it
Walks in the early morning seeing the geese take their first flight of the day
Sights that will never escape me
Or the sounds of chatter and giggles that surround the Cherry Blossoms in April
Are like the sounds of momma bird singing to her new born children.
I used to think I did not belong here
On my beloved soon to be alma mater
But then I found myself standing the center of a building with a red lantern in my hand
Wondering why I felt so weirded out but yet so comfortable with people singing and staring at me in black robes without my consent
I knew then, this school was pleasantly unsettling
And now I find myself in the middle of spring with no sun
But feeling the humidity of it
Four years later, digested every Radorween,
Picnic on Erdman green, and pool table games in Campus Center
I can say that I am now full
Of Stress and tears that finals week gave me and
Of love and laughter from MAYHWEIFD that followed
You did well, you did well
You allowed me to see a side of nature that I never knew existed
And taste the savories of your seasons
And now you, momma bird, momma owl are now allowing me to take my first steps.
Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr.