Ode to My Alma Mawrtyr

Anasa Kata,

Wind rushing past my face glazing my scalp

Air filling the depts of my lungs increasing my insulin levels

Overlooking the campus’s field stuffed with busy bees and vibrant flowers

Remembering my time over these past four years has felt much like a sweet dream

With a serving of Oreo cream pie to enhance my sensory

Even on days where the sun did not always shine I felt the humidity of it

Walks in the early morning seeing the geese take their first flight of the day

Sights that will never escape me

Or the sounds of chatter and giggles that surround the Cherry Blossoms in April

Are like the sounds of momma bird singing to her new born children.

I used to think I did not belong here

On my beloved soon to be alma mater

But then I found myself standing the center of a building with a red lantern in my hand

Wondering why I felt so weirded out but yet so comfortable with people singing and staring at me in black robes without my consent

I knew then, this school was pleasantly unsettling

And now I find myself in the middle of spring with no sun

But feeling the humidity of it

Four years later, digested every Radorween,

Picnic on Erdman green, and pool table games in Campus Center

I can say that I am now full

Of Stress and tears that finals week gave me and

Of love and laughter from MAYHWEIFD that followed

You did well, you did well

You allowed me to see a side of nature that I never knew existed

And taste the savories of your seasons

And now you, momma bird, momma owl are now allowing me to take my first steps.

Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr.