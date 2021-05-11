I Need Saving

This poem is from the mind of a 10-year-old girl a prologue to 12 Years Ago.

Fingers drifting softly through the soft fabric

Examining the thread twist and turns

How could it be so light but yet so dark outside

The feeling illuminates my body and finds itself housing itself in me

How can I escape

I need a vacation from reality and to take a trip on the islands

Full of people who act like there is no work to be done

The only thing is that when the trip is over

work finds itself on the front porch

Free me from this mindset

Clear my thoughts and create a new and refreshing creature in me

I do bad things and I know what I do

I am a bad girl and want people to know to

I am darkness and so are my actions

Leave me alone and let me defeat this on my own

Leave me alone

Alone I will be

Sleeping in the bed I made and suffering for only the sake of me

Help me

Do you hear my cry

Why must I battle these demons while you just stand by

Why must you allow me to go through this