I Need Saving

This poem is from the mind of a 10-year-old girl a prologue to 12 Years Ago.
Fingers drifting softly through the soft fabric
Examining the thread twist and turns
How could it be so light but yet so dark outside
The feeling illuminates my body and finds itself housing itself in me
How can I escape
I need a vacation from reality and to take a trip on the islands
Full of people who act like there is no work to be done
The only thing is that when the trip is over
work finds itself on the front porch
Free me from this mindset
Clear my thoughts and create a new and refreshing creature in me
I do bad things and I know what I do
I am a bad girl and want people to know to
I am darkness and so are my actions
Leave me alone and let me defeat this on my own
Leave me alone
Alone I will be
Sleeping in the bed I made and suffering for only the sake of me
Help me
Do you hear my cry
Why must I battle these demons while you just stand by
Why must you allow me to go through this