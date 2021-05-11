(Derived from The Sin of Eve)

One of my favorite holidays is Thanksgiving.

It’s a time where my family from all over Texas comes together

and enjoys a feast of food

However I only come for one thing:

To indulge myself in my cousin’s famous

Strawberry Cake

What makes it famous

is her ability to bring forth all of the flavors of its

Sweetness

Into one item of dessert.

Something I think about often about is

how something so

Sweet

Can lead to a deadly disease,

like diabetes.

Something that brings me so much joy

Can potentially be the same thing that causes my life to end.

Really, God would agree that it already has.

(Brought our life to an end.)

I think we can all thank Eve for that.

Since I was a child I have been walking bear foot on the landmines of her consequences of the fruit that she indulged in.

I’ve crawled on Peaches of Pain

Stumbled on Apples of Blood

Walked on Oranges of Tears

But can I blame her…

For eating the forbidden fruit?

I mean at Thanksgiving there’s

Pecan Pie, Peach Cobbler, and even my favorite

Sweet Potato Pie

But nothing compares, NOTHING, to my cousin’s

Strawberry Cake.

Excuse me,

Famous Strawberry Cake.

In a lot of ways I am just like her

(Eve, my mother)

Staring at the table full of desserts, I hear only one of them calling my name

So I grab the knife that sits to its left

Cut myself a piece and wait for death to catch up to me.