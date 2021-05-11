(Derived from The Sin of Eve)
One of my favorite holidays is Thanksgiving.
It’s a time where my family from all over Texas comes together
and enjoys a feast of food
However I only come for one thing:
To indulge myself in my cousin’s famous
Strawberry Cake
What makes it famous
is her ability to bring forth all of the flavors of its
Sweetness
Into one item of dessert.
Something I think about often about is
how something so
Sweet
Can lead to a deadly disease,
like diabetes.
Something that brings me so much joy
Can potentially be the same thing that causes my life to end.
Really, God would agree that it already has.
(Brought our life to an end.)
I think we can all thank Eve for that.
Since I was a child I have been walking bear foot on the landmines of her consequences of the fruit that she indulged in.
I’ve crawled on Peaches of Pain
Stumbled on Apples of Blood
Walked on Oranges of Tears
But can I blame her…
For eating the forbidden fruit?
I mean at Thanksgiving there’s
Pecan Pie, Peach Cobbler, and even my favorite
Sweet Potato Pie
But nothing compares, NOTHING, to my cousin’s
Strawberry Cake.
Excuse me,
Famous Strawberry Cake.
In a lot of ways I am just like her
(Eve, my mother)
Staring at the table full of desserts, I hear only one of them calling my name
So I grab the knife that sits to its left
Cut myself a piece and wait for death to catch up to me.